BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a drop of 8.7% from the April 30th total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust during the 4th quarter worth $287,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 194,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after buying an additional 20,913 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 250,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 81,774 shares during the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $776,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 38.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 362,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after purchasing an additional 101,231 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BYM opened at $10.99 on Friday. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a 12-month low of $9.30 and a 12-month high of $11.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.20.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

Further Reading

