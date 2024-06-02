Short Interest in Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Declines By 8.8%

Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a decrease of 8.8% from the April 30th total of 18,200 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Chemung Financial from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd.

Chemung Financial Price Performance

Shares of Chemung Financial stock opened at $43.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.15 million, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.78. Chemung Financial has a 12 month low of $35.00 and a 12 month high of $51.36.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.40. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 17.35%. The firm had revenue of $23.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chemung Financial will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chemung Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Chemung Financial’s payout ratio is 23.75%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chemung Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHMG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Chemung Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 369.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,456 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 5,081 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 18,733 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 25,057 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Chemung Financial by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 188,331 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,000,000 after buying an additional 5,649 shares in the last quarter. 47.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chemung Financial

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

