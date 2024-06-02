Humankind US Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:HKND) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Humankind US Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:HKND – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $31.15 and last traded at $31.15. Approximately 2,510 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 292% from the average daily volume of 640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.88.

Humankind US Stock ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.89. The firm has a market cap of $140.18 million, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.75.

About Humankind US Stock ETF

The Humankind US Stock ETF (HKND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Humankind US Equity index. The fund selects and weights US stocks, of any capitalization, based on socially responsible investment criteria. HKND was launched on Feb 24, 2021 and is managed by Humankind.

