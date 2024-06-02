Humankind US Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:HKND) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Humankind US Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:HKND – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $31.15 and last traded at $31.15. Approximately 2,510 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 292% from the average daily volume of 640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.88.
Humankind US Stock ETF Stock Up 0.9 %
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.89. The firm has a market cap of $140.18 million, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.75.
About Humankind US Stock ETF
The Humankind US Stock ETF (HKND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Humankind US Equity index. The fund selects and weights US stocks, of any capitalization, based on socially responsible investment criteria. HKND was launched on Feb 24, 2021 and is managed by Humankind.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Humankind US Stock ETF
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/27 – 5/31
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Humankind US Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humankind US Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.