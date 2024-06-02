Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,350,000 shares, a decline of 8.7% from the April 30th total of 38,720,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.
Energy Transfer Stock Up 0.8 %
ET stock opened at $15.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $52.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.73. Energy Transfer has a 52 week low of $12.31 and a 52 week high of $16.40.
Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $21.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Energy Transfer will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Energy Transfer Increases Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energy Transfer
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ET. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.22% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ET. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.43.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Energy Transfer
Energy Transfer Company Profile
Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Energy Transfer
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/27 – 5/31
- What are earnings reports?
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.