Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,350,000 shares, a decline of 8.7% from the April 30th total of 38,720,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Energy Transfer Stock Up 0.8 %

ET stock opened at $15.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $52.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.73. Energy Transfer has a 52 week low of $12.31 and a 52 week high of $16.40.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $21.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Energy Transfer will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energy Transfer

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.317 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.09%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently 116.51%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ET. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ET. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.43.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

See Also

