accesso Technology Group (OTCMKTS:LOQPF) Stock Price Up 2.3%

accesso Technology Group plc (OTCMKTS:LOQPF – Get Free Report) rose 2.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.47 and last traded at $9.47. Approximately 12,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 253% from the average daily volume of 3,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.26.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.26.

accesso Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for the attractions and leisure industry in the United Kingdom, other European countries, Australia, the South Pacific, Asia, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Central and South America. It operates through Ticketing and Distribution, and Guest Experience segments.

