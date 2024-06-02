Anritsu (OTCMKTS:AITUY) Trading Down 13.6%

Shares of Anritsu Co. (OTCMKTS:AITUY – Get Free Report) dropped 13.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.08 and last traded at $7.08. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.19.

Anritsu Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.39.

About Anritsu

Anritsu Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells electronic measurement instruments and systems for various communications applications in Japan and internationally. It operates through Test and Measurement, Products Quality Assurance, and Others segments. The company's test and measurement products include bit error rate tester and sampling oscilloscope; mobile/wireless communications measuring instruments, such as base station analyzers, Bluetooth and WLAN testers, cable and antenna analyzers, channel emulators/fading simulators, conformance test systems, handset one box testers, land mobile radio products, passive intermodulation analyzers, shield boxes/chambers, and signaling testers; optical measuring instruments comprising OTDRs, optical loss test set/light source/optical power meter products, optical spectrum analyzers, video inspection probes, and accessories; RF microwave measuring instruments, such as peripheral equipment, and power meters and sensors; signal generators; and signal/spectrum analyzers, vector network analyzers, and transport and ethernet testing products.

