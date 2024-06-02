Ether ETF CAD Unhedged Units (TSE:ETHR) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Ether ETF CAD Unhedged Units (TSE:ETHR – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as 17.79 and last traded at 17.68. Approximately 24,630 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 39,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at 17.66.

Ether ETF CAD Unhedged Units Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is 15.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 13.33.

