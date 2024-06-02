MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, a decline of 8.8% from the April 30th total of 1,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 68.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MicroCloud Hologram stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.12% of MicroCloud Hologram as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HOLO opened at $1.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.91. MicroCloud Hologram has a fifty-two week low of $1.31 and a fifty-two week high of $113.00.

MicroCloud Hologram Inc provides holographic technology services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Holographic Solutions and Holographic Technology Service. Its services include holographic light detection and ranging (LiDAR) solutions based on holographic technology, holographic LiDAR point cloud algorithms architecture design, technical holographic imaging solutions, holographic LiDAR sensor chip design, and holographic vehicle intelligent vision technology to service customers that provide holographic advanced driver assistance systems.

