Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAPY) Shares Down 5.5%

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAPY – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 5.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as 12.32 and last traded at 12.50. Approximately 242,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 171,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at 13.23.

Volkswagen Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of 12.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of 12.61.

Get Volkswagen alerts:

Volkswagen Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.6448 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Volkswagen’s previous dividend of $0.64.

About Volkswagen

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles in Germany, other European countries, North America, South America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.