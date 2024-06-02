Direxion Hydrogen ETF (NYSEARCA:HJEN) Trading 2.1% Higher

Direxion Hydrogen ETF (NYSEARCA:HJEN – Get Free Report) shares shot up 2.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.93 and last traded at $12.73. 35,397 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 137% from the average session volume of 14,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.47.

Direxion Hydrogen ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.82 million, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.28.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Hydrogen ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Direxion Hydrogen ETF stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Hydrogen ETF (NYSEARCA:HJEN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.54% of Direxion Hydrogen ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Direxion Hydrogen ETF

The Direxion Hydrogen ETF (HJEN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Hydrogen Economy index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of global companies involved in businesses related to the hydrogen industry. HJEN was launched on Mar 25, 2021 and is managed by Direxion.

