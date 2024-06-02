CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:CPAMF) Trading Down 1.7%

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:CPAMF – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.45 and last traded at $1.45. Approximately 6,248 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 25,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.47.

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.45 and its 200-day moving average is $1.45.

About CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust

(Get Free Report)

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (CICT) is the first and largest real estate investment trust (REIT) listed on Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (SGX-ST) with a market capitalisation of S$13.7 billion as at 31 December 2023. It debuted on SGX-ST as CapitaLand Mall Trust in July 2002 and was renamed CICT in November 2020 following the merger with CapitaLand Commercial Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.