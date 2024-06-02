Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, a growth of 7.3% from the April 30th total of 1,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 195,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days. Approximately 9.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hippo Trading Down 2.5 %

HIPO opened at $17.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $430.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.86. Hippo has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $25.49.

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $85.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.90 million. Hippo had a negative return on equity of 59.81% and a negative net margin of 93.69%. Equities research analysts forecast that Hippo will post -4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Yuval Harry sold 14,995 shares of Hippo stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total transaction of $272,309.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 123,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,251,712.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Hippo news, CAO Anirudh Badia sold 1,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total transaction of $31,906.65. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 122,454 shares in the company, valued at $2,251,929.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CRO Yuval Harry sold 14,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total value of $272,309.20. Following the sale, the executive now owns 123,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,251,712.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,860 shares of company stock valued at $583,213. Company insiders own 11.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hippo by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 759,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,872,000 after purchasing an additional 45,058 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Hippo by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 326,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,962,000 after purchasing an additional 144,459 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hippo during the 4th quarter valued at about $460,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Hippo during the 4th quarter valued at about $327,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Hippo by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Hippo in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Hippo in a research report on Monday, April 15th.

Hippo Holdings Inc provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and business customers primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Services, Insurance-as-a-Service, and Hippo Home Insurance Program. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft, as well as other personal lines policies from third party carriers; and personal and commercial, as well as home, auto, cyber, small business, life, specialty lines, and other insurance products.

