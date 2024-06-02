Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Short Interest Update

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,180,000 shares, a drop of 8.8% from the April 30th total of 11,160,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Banc of California Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Banc of California stock opened at $13.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Banc of California has a 52-week low of $9.96 and a 52-week high of $16.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.77.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $522.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.02 million. Banc of California had a positive return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 29.10%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Banc of California will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Banc of California Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Banc of California’s payout ratio is -12.01%.

BANC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Banc of California from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Banc of California from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Banc of California from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Banc of California from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Banc of California from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Banc of California has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jared M. Wolff purchased 7,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.98 per share, with a total value of $99,677.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,695 shares in the company, valued at $3,756,356.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 7.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Banc of California by 4.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 23,876 shares of the bank’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Banc of California by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Banc of California by 2,466.2% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Banc of California in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Banc of California in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. 86.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, demand, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; retirement accounts; and safe deposit boxes.

