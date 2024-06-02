Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NASDAQ:EDOC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NASDAQ:EDOC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a growth of 7.4% from the April 30th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF Price Performance

Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF stock opened at $9.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.35. Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF has a one year low of $8.02 and a one year high of $12.10. The company has a market capitalization of $49.38 million, a PE ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 0.88.

Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF Company Profile

The Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (EDOC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of companies in the global health care industry with high exposure to telemedicine & digital health. EDOC was launched on Jul 29, 2020 and is managed by Global X.

