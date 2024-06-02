Short Interest in Cryo-Cell International, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCEL) Increases By 7.4%

Cryo-Cell International, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCEL – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, an increase of 7.4% from the April 30th total of 16,200 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 13,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Cryo-Cell International Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CCEL opened at $8.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.43. Cryo-Cell International has a 52-week low of $3.67 and a 52-week high of $9.50.
Cryo-Cell International (NYSEAMERICAN:CCEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.85 million for the quarter. Cryo-Cell International had a negative return on equity of 64.31% and a negative net margin of 31.02%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Cryo-Cell International
Cryo-Cell International, Inc engages in the cellular processing and cryogenic cellular storage with a focus on the collection and preservation of umbilical cord blood stem cells for family use. It provides cord tissue service that stores a section of the umbilical cord tissue, a source of mesenchymal stem cells that are used in regenerative medicine to treat a range of conditions, including heart, and kidney disease, ALS, wound healing, auto-immune diseases, multiple sclerosis, Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's diseases.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Cryo-Cell International
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/27 – 5/31
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Cryo-Cell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryo-Cell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.