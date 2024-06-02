Short Interest in Cryo-Cell International, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCEL) Increases By 7.4%

Cryo-Cell International, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCEL – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, an increase of 7.4% from the April 30th total of 16,200 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 13,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Cryo-Cell International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CCEL opened at $8.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.43. Cryo-Cell International has a 52-week low of $3.67 and a 52-week high of $9.50.

Get Cryo-Cell International alerts:

Cryo-Cell International (NYSEAMERICAN:CCEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.85 million for the quarter. Cryo-Cell International had a negative return on equity of 64.31% and a negative net margin of 31.02%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Cryo-Cell International

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cryo-Cell International stock. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV bought a new stake in Cryo-Cell International, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:CCEL Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV owned approximately 0.17% of Cryo-Cell International as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.44% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Cryo-Cell International, Inc engages in the cellular processing and cryogenic cellular storage with a focus on the collection and preservation of umbilical cord blood stem cells for family use. It provides cord tissue service that stores a section of the umbilical cord tissue, a source of mesenchymal stem cells that are used in regenerative medicine to treat a range of conditions, including heart, and kidney disease, ALS, wound healing, auto-immune diseases, multiple sclerosis, Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cryo-Cell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryo-Cell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.