AB Core Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CPLS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

AB Core Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CPLS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 7.4% from the April 30th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

AB Core Plus Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

CPLS stock opened at $34.91 on Friday. AB Core Plus Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $34.37 and a 1 year high of $36.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.83.

Get AB Core Plus Bond ETF alerts:

AB Core Plus Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.1176 dividend. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

AB Core Plus Bond ETF Company Profile

The AB Core Plus Bond ETF (CPLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in USD-denominated corporate and government debt securities of any maturity and credit quality. CPLS was launched on Dec 13, 2023 and is issued by AB Funds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AB Core Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Core Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.