WisdomTree BioRevolution Fund (BATS:WDNA) Shares Up 0.6%

WisdomTree BioRevolution Fund (BATS:WDNA – Get Free Report) traded up 0.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $16.06 and last traded at $15.92. 748 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $15.82.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 1.20.
WisdomTree BioRevolution Fund Company Profile
The WisdomTree BioRevolution Fund (WDNA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the WisdomTree BioRevolution index. The fund tracks a modified equally-weighted index of companies in developed markets that focus on the advancements in genetics and biotechnology. WDNA was launched on Jun 3, 2021 and is managed by WisdomTree.
