Robinson Alternative Yield Pre-Merger SPAC ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAX) Shares Down 0.2%

Robinson Alternative Yield Pre-Merger SPAC ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $20.43 and last traded at $20.43. Approximately 154 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 3,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.47.

Robinson Alternative Yield Pre-Merger SPAC ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.30 million, a P/E ratio of 33.99 and a beta of 0.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.58.

Institutional Trading of Robinson Alternative Yield Pre-Merger SPAC ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Robinson Alternative Yield Pre-Merger SPAC ETF stock. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Robinson Alternative Yield Pre-Merger SPAC ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.24% of Robinson Alternative Yield Pre-Merger SPAC ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About Robinson Alternative Yield Pre-Merger SPAC ETF

The Robinson Alternative Yield Pre-Merger SPAC ETF (SPAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is an actively managed fund of small-cap, US-listed SPACs the advisor expects to experience a spike in price in the future. SPAX was launched on Jun 22, 2021 and is managed by Robinson.

