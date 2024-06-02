Surge Battery Metals (OTCMKTS:NILIF) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Surge Battery Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NILIF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.29 and last traded at $0.29. 48,715 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 121,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.36.
Surge Battery Metals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North America. It primarily explores for lithium and nickel. The company's flagship property is the 100% owned Nevada North lithium project consisting of 243 mineral claims located in Elko County, Nevada.
