KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KHYB) Shares Up 0.5%

KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KHYB – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $24.76 and last traded at $24.76. 5,242 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 64% from the average session volume of 3,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.64.

KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.68.

About KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF

(Get Free Report)

The KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF (KHYB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to primarily high-yield bonds from the Asia-Pacific. KHYB was launched on Jun 26, 2018 and is managed by KraneShares.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.