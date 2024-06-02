Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:RIET) Trading 1.6% Higher

Shares of Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:RIET – Get Free Report) traded up 1.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.13 and last traded at $10.13. 17,302 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 53,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.97.

Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.09 and a 200 day moving average of $10.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.79 million, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.17.

Institutional Trading of Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF stock. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:RIET – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. owned 0.25% of Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF (RIET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks an index of 100 high-dividend-paying, US-listed common and preferred stocks of REITs and real estate operating companies. RIET was launched on Sep 21, 2021 and is managed by Hoya.

