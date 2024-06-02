Mohr Growth ETF (BATS:MOHR) Shares Up 0.3%

Mohr Growth ETF (BATS:MOHR – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $21.49 and last traded at $21.49. 8,256 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $21.42.

Mohr Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a market cap of $66.62 million, a P/E ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.50 and a 200-day moving average of $20.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mohr Growth ETF stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mohr Growth ETF (BATS:MOHR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Mohr Growth ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Mohr Growth ETF

The Mohr Growth ETF (MOHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in equity securities of any market cap, geography, and investment style. The fund uses a tactical go-anywhere approach as its strategy. MOHR was launched on Nov 3, 2021 and is managed by Mohr Funds.

