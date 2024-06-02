System1 (NYSE:SST) Trading Down 5.8%

System1, Inc. (NYSE:SST – Get Free Report) shares traded down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.26 and last traded at $1.30. 282,328 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 353,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.38.

Separately, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of System1 from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.75. The stock has a market cap of $115.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

System1 (NYSE:SST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $84.92 million during the quarter. System1 had a negative net margin of 49.23% and a negative return on equity of 42.08%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in System1 stock. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in System1, Inc. (NYSE:SST – Free Report) by 91.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in System1 were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

System1, Inc provides omnichannel customer acquisition platform services through its proprietary responsive acquisition marketing platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Owned and Operated Advertising, and Partner Network.

