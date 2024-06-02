LifeSpeak (TSE:LSPK) Trading 2.1% Higher

LifeSpeak Inc. (TSE:LSPK – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 2.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.48 and last traded at C$0.48. Approximately 2,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 16,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.47.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
LSPK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of LifeSpeak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$0.90 to C$0.60 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of LifeSpeak from C$0.70 to C$0.60 in a research report on Friday, May 10th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LifeSpeak
LifeSpeak Trading Up 2.1 %
About LifeSpeak
LifeSpeak Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for digital mental, physical, and wellbeing resources worldwide. It offers digital educational resources, such as consumable videos, podcasts, and articles for depression, stress management, and financial health; and on-demand workout library, and automated and live sessions in various areas, including general fitness, nutrition, mindfulness, cardio, strength, yoga, pre-natal, pilates, etc.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than LifeSpeak
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/27 – 5/31
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for LifeSpeak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeSpeak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.