LifeSpeak (TSE:LSPK) Trading 2.1% Higher

LifeSpeak Inc. (TSE:LSPK – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 2.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.48 and last traded at C$0.48. Approximately 2,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 16,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.47.

LSPK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of LifeSpeak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$0.90 to C$0.60 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of LifeSpeak from C$0.70 to C$0.60 in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$28.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.61 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 411.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

LifeSpeak Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for digital mental, physical, and wellbeing resources worldwide. It offers digital educational resources, such as consumable videos, podcasts, and articles for depression, stress management, and financial health; and on-demand workout library, and automated and live sessions in various areas, including general fitness, nutrition, mindfulness, cardio, strength, yoga, pre-natal, pilates, etc.

