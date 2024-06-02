China Coal Energy (OTC:CCOZF) Shares Up 29.2%

China Coal Energy Company Limited (OTC:CCOZF – Get Free Report) shot up 29.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.30 and last traded at $1.30. 350 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 1,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.01.

China Coal Energy Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.02 and its 200-day moving average is $0.95.

About China Coal Energy

(Get Free Report)

China Coal Energy Company Limited primarily engages in the coal production and trading and coal chemical businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers polyolefin, methanol, urea, and other coal chemical products. It is also involved in the coal mining equipment manufacturing, pithead power generation, and other activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for China Coal Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Coal Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.