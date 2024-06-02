2x Long VIX Futures ETF (BATS:UVIX) Stock Price Down 6%

2x Long VIX Futures ETF (BATS:UVIX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.31 and last traded at $6.37. Approximately 8,826,720 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $6.78.

2x Long VIX Futures ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.63.

Institutional Trading of 2x Long VIX Futures ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in 2x Long VIX Futures ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. purchased a new stake in 2x Long VIX Futures ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in 2x Long VIX Futures ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in 2x Long VIX Futures ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $178,000.

About 2x Long VIX Futures ETF

The 2x Long VIX Futures ETF (UVIX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Long VIX Futures index. The fund tracks an index that provides 2x daily leveraged exposure to a portfolio comprising first- and second-month VIX futures positions with a weighted average maturity of one month. UVIX was launched on Mar 28, 2022 and is managed by Volatility Shares.

