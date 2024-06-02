Smart for Life (NASDAQ:SMFL) Stock Price Down 42.2%

Smart for Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMFL – Get Free Report) fell 42.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.19 and last traded at $3.45. 2,747,630 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 191% from the average session volume of 945,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.97.
Smart for Life Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.95.
About Smart for Life
Smart for Life, Inc acquires, develops, manufactures, operates, markets, and sells nutraceutical and related products in the United States and internationally. It offers natural health and wellness meal replacement products, including nutrition bars, cookies, soups and shakes, vitamins, and supplements under the Smart for Life brand; dietary supplements; and nutritional products, including whey protein isolate powder, tablet supplements for joint health, nitric oxide, post workout blends, Omega-3 supplements, and pre-workout supplements under the Sports Illustrated Nutrition brand for athletes and active lifestyle consumers.
Further Reading
