Worldwide Webb Acquisition (NASDAQ:WWAC) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Worldwide Webb Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WWAC – Get Free Report) traded down 1.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.40 and last traded at $1.40. 1,762 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 240,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.42.

Worldwide Webb Acquisition Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Worldwide Webb Acquisition

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Worldwide Webb Acquisition stock. Cowen AND Company LLC raised its position in Worldwide Webb Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WWAC – Free Report) by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 265,531 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,090 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC owned about 2.54% of Worldwide Webb Acquisition worth $2,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 49.06% of the company’s stock.

About Worldwide Webb Acquisition

Worldwide Webb Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of direct-to-consumer brands, amazon-centric, online marketplace, food tech, new media, digital health, software-as-a-service, fintech, and others.

