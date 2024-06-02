LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN) Stock Price Up 2.1%

LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 2.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.33 and last traded at $0.33. 8,543 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,037,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.

LianBio Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.78. The company has a market cap of $35.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LianBio

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in LianBio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Donald L. Hagan LLC increased its holdings in LianBio by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in LianBio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $196,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in LianBio by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 181,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 38,808 shares during the period. Finally, 22NW LP increased its holdings in LianBio by 1,466.1% in the 3rd quarter. 22NW LP now owns 2,211,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after buying an additional 2,070,455 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

LianBio Company Profile

LianBio, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for cardiovascular, oncology, opthalmology, and inflammatory diseases in China and other Asian countries. The company develops mavacamten for the treatment of obstructive and non-obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, and heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; TP-03 for the treatment of Demodex blepharitis and meibomian gland disease; NBTXR3 for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, and solid tumor; Infigratinib for the treatment of second-line and first-line cholangiocarcinoma, and gastric cancers; BBP-398 for solid tumors; Omilancor and NX-13 for ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease; LYR-210 for chronic rhinosinusitis; and Sisunatovir for respiratory syncytical virus.

