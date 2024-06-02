NEXGEL (NASDAQ:NXGL) Stock Price Up 1%

NEXGEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGL – Get Free Report) shares rose 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.15 and last traded at $2.08. Approximately 4,381 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 19,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.06.

NEXGEL Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

NEXGEL (NASDAQ:NXGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NEXGEL had a negative net margin of 67.48% and a negative return on equity of 54.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of NEXGEL

NEXGEL Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NEXGEL stock. Northeast Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in NEXGEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,848 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Northeast Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.19% of NEXGEL as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 2.21% of the company's stock.

NEXGEL, Inc manufactures high water content, electron beam cross-linked, and aqueous polymer hydrogels and gels. Its products are used for wound care, medical diagnostics, transdermal drug delivery, and cosmetics. The company was formerly known as AquaMed Technologies, Inc and changed its name to NEXGEL, Inc in November 2019.

