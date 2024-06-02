Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRSO) Shares Up 2.5%

Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRSO – Get Free Report) shot up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $21.27 and last traded at $21.23. 57,379 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 132% from the average session volume of 24,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.71.
Northern Trust Stock Up 2.5 %
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.33 and its 200-day moving average is $21.87.
Northern Trust Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2938 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northern Trust
About Northern Trust
Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.
