LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMDP) Trading Down 1.1%

LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMDP – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $21.75 and last traded at $21.75. Approximately 1,894 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 11,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.00.

LifeMD Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.26.

LifeMD Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.5547 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.20%.

About LifeMD

LifeMD, Inc operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for medical care in the United States. The company offers telehealth platform comprising RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that provides access to virtual medical treatment for a variety of men's health needs from licensed physician; ShapiroMD that provides virtual medical treatment, prescription medications, patented doctor formulated OTC products, topical compounded medications, and medical devices treating male and female hair loss; NavaMD, a female-oriented tele-dermatology that offers virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers; and prescription oral and compounded topical medications to treat aging and acne; and Cleared which provides personalized treatments for allergy, asthma and immunology, including in-home tests for both environmental and food allergies, prescriptions for allergies and asthma and immunotherapies for treating chronic allergies.

