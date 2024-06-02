Snowline Gold (CVE:SGD) Stock Price Down 2%

Snowline Gold Corp. (CVE:SGD – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$5.93 and last traded at C$5.93. Approximately 29,531 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 90,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Snowline Gold in a research report on Sunday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$10.50 price objective on Snowline Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Snowline Gold from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Snowline Gold from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snowline Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.25.

Snowline Gold Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$932.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.88 and a beta of 0.92.

Snowline Gold (CVE:SGD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Snowline Gold Company Profile

Snowline Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold properties in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Einarson and Rogue projects covering an area of approximately 137,000 hectares located in the Selwyn Basin, Canada. The company was formerly known as Skyledger Tech Corp. and changed its name to Snowline Gold Corp.

