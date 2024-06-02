Insider Selling: Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET) CEO Sells 13,965 Shares of Stock

Wag! Group Co. (NASDAQ:PET – Get Free Report) CEO Garrett Smallwood sold 13,965 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.54, for a total transaction of $21,506.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,164,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,793,542.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Garrett Smallwood also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Wag! Group alerts:

On Tuesday, May 28th, Garrett Smallwood sold 5,711 shares of Wag! Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total transaction of $9,080.49.

On Friday, May 24th, Garrett Smallwood sold 10,469 shares of Wag! Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total transaction of $16,645.71.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Garrett Smallwood sold 8,800 shares of Wag! Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total value of $15,136.00.

On Monday, May 20th, Garrett Smallwood sold 28,443 shares of Wag! Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total value of $48,353.10.

On Friday, May 17th, Garrett Smallwood sold 12,606 shares of Wag! Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.94, for a total value of $24,455.64.

Wag! Group Price Performance

Shares of PET stock opened at $1.57 on Friday. Wag! Group Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.45 and a fifty-two week high of $2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.59, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Wag! Group ( NASDAQ:PET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. Wag! Group had a negative net margin of 15.92% and a negative return on equity of 553.34%. The company had revenue of $23.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.60 million. On average, analysts forecast that Wag! Group Co. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

PET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Wag! Group in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Wag! Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Wag! Group from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PET

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PET. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Wag! Group in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wag! Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. StepStone Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wag! Group in the third quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wag! Group by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

About Wag! Group

(Get Free Report)

Wag! Group Co develops and supports a proprietary marketplace technology platform available as a website and mobile app that enables independent pet caregivers to connect with pet parents. Its platform allows pet parents, who require specific pet care services, such as dog walking, pet sitting and boarding, advice from licensed pet experts, home visits, training, and pet insurance comparison tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wag! Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wag! Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.