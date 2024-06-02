Insider Buying: LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) VP Purchases 484 Shares of Stock

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) VP Walter P. Hanley purchased 484 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.79 per share, for a total transaction of $20,226.36. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 96,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,024,836.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

LKQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ LKQ opened at $43.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. LKQ Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.30 and a fifty-two week high of $59.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.66 and a 200-day moving average of $47.65. The stock has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.33.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.13). LKQ had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of LKQ

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. LKQ’s payout ratio is 38.96%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LKQ. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,220,571 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $438,108,000 after purchasing an additional 712,698 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of LKQ by 135.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 27,170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 15,621 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in LKQ by 165.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 45,940 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 28,623 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in LKQ by 17.7% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 114,922 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,138,000 after buying an additional 17,274 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ in the first quarter worth approximately $20,555,000. 95.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a report on Friday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LKQ currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.60.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

