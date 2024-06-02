Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Updates Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.830-0.930 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.4 billion-$2.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.4 billion. Burlington Stores also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 7.350-7.750 EPS.

Burlington Stores Stock Performance

Shares of BURL stock opened at $240.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54. Burlington Stores has a 52 week low of $115.66 and a 52 week high of $243.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.09.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.38. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 46.39%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Burlington Stores’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Burlington Stores will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BURL has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $246.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $209.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $245.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 5,025 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total transaction of $1,131,831.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 61,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,765,542.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

