Stifel Financial Corp Trims Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 194,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 845 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.44% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $24,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 105.9% in the 4th quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 4,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 189,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,707,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 225.1% during the fourth quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 11,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 7,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 54,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IJT stock opened at $131.43 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $102.64 and a 1-year high of $132.36. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $128.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.2191 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

