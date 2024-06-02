Stifel Financial Corp Increases Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 26.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,611 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,040 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $24,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Motco acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TT shares. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $286.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $287.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $281.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $315.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $300.54.

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

In other news, insider Donald E. Simmons sold 3,763 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.31, for a total transaction of $1,084,910.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,794.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Donald E. Simmons sold 3,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.31, for a total transaction of $1,084,910.53. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,794.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 5,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total transaction of $1,626,876.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 88,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,592,391. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,979 shares of company stock worth $6,603,372 over the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE TT opened at $327.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $312.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $275.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $74.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.01. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $162.04 and a 52-week high of $338.09.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.30. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 32.78% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 35.90%.

Trane Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.