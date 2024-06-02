Stifel Financial Corp Cuts Stock Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 428,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,614 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.09% of Nutrien worth $24,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,433,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 0.5% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,262,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,062,000 after acquiring an additional 48,230 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 1.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,708,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,374,000 after acquiring an additional 214,299 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 1.3% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 10,057,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,121,000 after acquiring an additional 131,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenorchy Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Nutrien in the fourth quarter valued at $1,702,000. 63.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NTR shares. CIBC cut their price target on Nutrien from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Nutrien in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Nutrien from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Nutrien from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.32.

Nutrien Price Performance

Shares of NTR opened at $58.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.15. Nutrien Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $47.90 and a fifty-two week high of $69.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.03. The company has a market capitalization of $28.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.88.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.11. Nutrien had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 3.01%. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 126.32%.

About Nutrien

(Free Report)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.