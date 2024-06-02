Stifel Financial Corp Has $23.65 Million Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,436 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,373 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.18% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $23,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA Trust National Association increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,583,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,870,000 after buying an additional 20,119 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,560,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,323,000 after purchasing an additional 152,203 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $232,218,000. Acorns Advisers LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 2,146,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,556,000 after purchasing an additional 52,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,885,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,834,000 after purchasing an additional 107,590 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU opened at $115.52 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $89.69 and a 1 year high of $117.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $113.56 and its 200-day moving average is $109.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.3842 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.