VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 740,718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,803 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.07% of VICI Properties worth $23,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICI. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 77.7% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in VICI Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in VICI Properties by 455.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VICI. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.18.

In other news, Director James R. Abrahamson purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.85 per share, for a total transaction of $86,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 139,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,020,016.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VICI Properties stock opened at $28.71 on Friday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.63 and a 12-month high of $33.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.94 and its 200-day moving average is $29.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.61%.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

