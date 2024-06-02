Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Stock Holdings Boosted by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Humana were worth $23,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Humana by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 60 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in Humana during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humana Stock Up 3.1 %

NYSE:HUM opened at $358.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $328.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $365.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $298.61 and a 1-year high of $530.54.

Humana Announces Dividend

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.12 by $1.11. The company had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.52 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 16.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on HUM shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Humana from $413.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Baird R W raised Humana to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price target on Humana from $356.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Humana from $450.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Humana from $391.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $423.63.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

