Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Position in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 444,593 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 744 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.16% of Bentley Systems worth $23,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Bentley Systems by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 13,516,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,987,000 after buying an additional 578,512 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Bentley Systems by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,762,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,604,000 after purchasing an additional 556,363 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Bentley Systems by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,089,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,656,000 after purchasing an additional 327,577 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bentley Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,424,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,401,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,311,000 after purchasing an additional 170,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BSY. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. William Blair began coverage on Bentley Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bentley Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.29.

Shares of Bentley Systems stock opened at $50.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.95, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.08. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $44.76 and a twelve month high of $57.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.43.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $337.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.00 million. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 28.09%. Equities research analysts forecast that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.43%.

In related news, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 118,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $6,543,384.49. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,031,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,919,483.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Bentley Systems news, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 88,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.48, for a total transaction of $4,400,009.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,164,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $849,283,576.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 118,949 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $6,543,384.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,031,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,919,483.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 284,315 shares of company stock worth $15,148,243. Insiders own 21.12% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

