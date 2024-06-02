Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Purchased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 657,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,289 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.09% of Weyerhaeuser worth $22,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter worth approximately $753,497,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 22.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,299,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $591,717,000 after buying an additional 3,573,013 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 376.3% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,068,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,418,000 after buying an additional 1,634,125 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 64.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,169,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,166,000 after buying an additional 1,242,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at $36,237,000. 82.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP Keith O’rear sold 8,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $300,814.47. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 170,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,149,059.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE WY opened at $30.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a market cap of $21.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30 and a beta of 1.47. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $28.12 and a one year high of $36.27.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on WY. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. CIBC set a $37.00 target price on Weyerhaeuser and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.67.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

