Stifel Financial Corp Sells 866,127 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 46.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 983,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 866,127 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.09% of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF worth $22,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,547,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,472,000 after purchasing an additional 6,707,884 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 25,183,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,238,000 after buying an additional 486,526 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,819,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,741,000 after buying an additional 4,427,187 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 16,665,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,966,000 after acquiring an additional 408,054 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,350,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,624,000 after acquiring an additional 5,635,763 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS GOVT opened at $22.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.59.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0594 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

