Stifel Financial Corp Has $22.37 Million Holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 97.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233,077 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,261 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.22% of Toro worth $22,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Toro during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toro by 135.9% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toro in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Toro during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Toro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Toro stock opened at $80.19 on Friday. The Toro Company has a 1 year low of $77.15 and a 1 year high of $106.68. The company has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Toro had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 6.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.55%.

Several research firms have weighed in on TTC. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Toro from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Toro from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Toro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.25.

In other Toro news, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 5,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total value of $460,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,933,276.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 5,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total value of $460,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,933,276.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Edric C. Funk sold 615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total transaction of $55,085.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,049 shares in the company, valued at $93,958.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

