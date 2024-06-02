Stifel Financial Corp Has $22.59 Million Stock Holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238,557 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,680 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $22,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sony Group in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Sony Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Sony Group in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. 14.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SONY. StockNews.com raised Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Macquarie cut shares of Sony Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Sony Group in a report on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sony Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

SONY opened at $82.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $101.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.33. Sony Group Co. has a 1 year low of $75.11 and a 1 year high of $100.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.97 billion. Sony Group had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 7.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Sony Group Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

