Stifel Financial Corp Has $22.33 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 84.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 656,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,480,166 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.13% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $22,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 134.1% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 30.3% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000.
SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $36.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.39. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $29.39 and a twelve month high of $36.66.
About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF
SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/27 – 5/31
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Foot Locker’s Quarter Sends Doubters Running
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Costco Wholesale Can Hit New Highs; A Rebound Is Coming
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.