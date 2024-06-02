Stifel Financial Corp Has $22.33 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 84.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 656,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,480,166 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.13% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $22,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 134.1% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 30.3% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $36.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.39. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $29.39 and a twelve month high of $36.66.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.