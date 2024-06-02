Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 4,815 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,264 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,815 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.22% of EMCOR Group worth $21,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EME. Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in EMCOR Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,031,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in EMCOR Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,974 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in EMCOR Group by 115.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 5,014 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in EMCOR Group by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 36,433 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at EMCOR Group

In other news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.65, for a total value of $1,917,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,010,701.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

EMCOR Group Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE:EME opened at $388.66 on Friday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.40 and a twelve month high of $401.98. The stock has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $364.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $286.56.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $1.25. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 30.38%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 16.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 15th. This is a boost from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.60%.

EMCOR Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

