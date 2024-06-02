Stifel Financial Corp Has $21.73 Million Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,873 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 862 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.07% of Equifax worth $21,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Equifax by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Equifax by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,507 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Equifax by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 793 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its stake in Equifax by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 17,258 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,268,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EFX opened at $231.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $241.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.36. The company has a market cap of $28.60 billion, a PE ratio of 51.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.54. Equifax Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.95 and a twelve month high of $275.10.

Equifax Announces Dividend

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The credit services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.06. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Equifax’s payout ratio is presently 34.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EFX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Equifax in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Equifax from $290.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Equifax from $291.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Equifax from $275.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Equifax from $276.00 to $241.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Equifax presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Equifax news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 58,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total transaction of $13,143,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,220 shares in the company, valued at $24,623,649. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Equifax news, EVP Rodolfo O. Ploder sold 14,097 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total transaction of $3,178,168.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,126,083.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 58,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total transaction of $13,143,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,623,649. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,635 shares of company stock valued at $18,969,282. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

